DS an exemplary leader – Prime Minister
Late Prime Minister DS Senanayake was an exemplary leader who worked
with an extraordinary vision to unite all ethnic groups for a common
agenda, Prime Minister DM Jayaratne said.
He was attending to the 59 death anniversary commemoration of DS
Senanayake, the first Prime Minister of the Independent Sri Lanka,
leader of State Council and Agriculture and Land Minister, at the
Independent Square on Tuesday.
Premier Jayaratne said DS Senanayake laid a strong foundation for the
country to be self sufficient by developing agriculture. The
colonization project in far distant areas contributed to create a
healthy nation and helped all communities work with a common agenda in a
friendly environment, he said.
“DS united all segments of the country towards a common agenda and
was never biased on the basis of race, creed or caste. He got the
support of Tamil and Muslim politicians to liberate the country from
foreign subjugation. Instead of shedding a drop of blood he directed Sri
lankan leaders to gain independence amidst many hardships,” the PM said.
The Prime Minister said all politicians should work according to his
political vision. His vision no doubt will establish a fair and just
society where political personalities of all hues would be entertained.
“The launching of irrigation projects and renovation of abandoned
tanks were given pride of place by DS Senanayake to convert the country
in to an agricultural colony, he said
DS pointed out the necessity for a strong Opposition if the country
is to enjoy democracy, Prime Minister Jayaratne said.
UNP deputy leader Karu Jayasuriya said DS Senanayake a visionary
politician who was convinced by the long and short-term repercussions of
the political decisions he undertook. He was jailed and suffered a lot
of difficulties for the sake of the country. He wanted to bring the
pride and solemnity to the country that prevailed during the reign of
king Parakramabhahu. Agriculture was developed giving more opportunities
to the farmers in every nook and corner of the country,” Jayasuriya
said.
Economic and agriculture self sufficiency was realized due to the far
sighted vision of this legendary politician, he said.
DS Senanayake always put the right people for the right job. The key
note address was delivered by Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Anunayake Thera
of Ramanna Chapter.
Minister P.Dayaratna, former UNP MP Rukman Senanayake, MPs Ravi
Karunanayake and Dr Jayalath Jayawardena, Karunasena Kodithuwakku,
Wijayapala Mendis, Harshana Rajakaruna, Jayantha de Silva, Colombo
Municipality special Commissioner Omar Kamil and the DS Senanayake
College Principal attended the event.
