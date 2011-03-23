DS an exemplary leader – Prime Minister

Late Prime Minister DS Senanayake was an exemplary leader who worked

with an extraordinary vision to unite all ethnic groups for a common

agenda, Prime Minister DM Jayaratne said.

He was attending to the 59 death anniversary commemoration of DS

Senanayake, the first Prime Minister of the Independent Sri Lanka,

leader of State Council and Agriculture and Land Minister, at the

Independent Square on Tuesday.

Premier Jayaratne said DS Senanayake laid a strong foundation for the

country to be self sufficient by developing agriculture. The

colonization project in far distant areas contributed to create a

healthy nation and helped all communities work with a common agenda in a

friendly environment, he said.

“DS united all segments of the country towards a common agenda and

was never biased on the basis of race, creed or caste. He got the

support of Tamil and Muslim politicians to liberate the country from

foreign subjugation. Instead of shedding a drop of blood he directed Sri

lankan leaders to gain independence amidst many hardships,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said all politicians should work according to his

political vision. His vision no doubt will establish a fair and just

society where political personalities of all hues would be entertained.

“The launching of irrigation projects and renovation of abandoned

tanks were given pride of place by DS Senanayake to convert the country

in to an agricultural colony, he said

DS pointed out the necessity for a strong Opposition if the country

is to enjoy democracy, Prime Minister Jayaratne said.

UNP deputy leader Karu Jayasuriya said DS Senanayake a visionary

politician who was convinced by the long and short-term repercussions of

the political decisions he undertook. He was jailed and suffered a lot

of difficulties for the sake of the country. He wanted to bring the

pride and solemnity to the country that prevailed during the reign of

king Parakramabhahu. Agriculture was developed giving more opportunities

to the farmers in every nook and corner of the country,” Jayasuriya

said.

Economic and agriculture self sufficiency was realized due to the far

sighted vision of this legendary politician, he said.

DS Senanayake always put the right people for the right job. The key

note address was delivered by Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Anunayake Thera

of Ramanna Chapter.

Minister P.Dayaratna, former UNP MP Rukman Senanayake, MPs Ravi

Karunanayake and Dr Jayalath Jayawardena, Karunasena Kodithuwakku,

Wijayapala Mendis, Harshana Rajakaruna, Jayantha de Silva, Colombo

Municipality special Commissioner Omar Kamil and the DS Senanayake

College Principal attended the event.