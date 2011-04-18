Japanese scholarships for Sri Lankan students

Apr 18, Colombo: The Government of Japan will award scholarships to Sri Lankan students under the Monbukagakusho (MEXT) Scholarship scheme 2012, in the categories of Postgraduate Research, Undergraduate and College of Technology, the Japanese Embassy in Colombo announced Monday.

The closing date for applications to the Ministry of Higher Education is on 6 May 2011.

Selection of candidates will be done through an examination conducted jointly by the Japanese Embassy and the Ministry of Higher Education.

Prospective candidates are requested to forward their applications to the Ministry of Higher Education, No. 18, Ward Place, Colombo 07, according to the specimen application format published by the Ministry.

Application forms downloaded directly from the website of the Government of Japan will not be accepted for the preliminary processing. Undergraduate and College of Technology applicants should apply for ONE SCHEME ONLY (Either Undergraduate or College of Technology). Further information regarding this scholarship could be obtained on http://www.mohe.gov.lk

