Korean community donate relief goods for Sri Lanka’s flood victims and the bereaved families

June 06, Colombo: The Korean Businessmen’s Association (KBA) of Sri Lanka has donated relief goods worth of about Rs. 15 million to Sri Lanka Police on 02 June 2017, The Korean Embassy in Colombo said in a release.

The donation included 5,000 pairs of long boots, 10,000 pairs of rubber gloves, 1,000 pairs of gloves for industrial use and 2,500 soaps.

The goods will be distributed to the people affected by the recent floods and landslides as soon as possible. The relief items were sponsored by member companies of the KBA, such as S&S Lanka Gloves Ltd. (S&S) and Carnival World Ltd.

Apart from this, one of Korea’s leading companies, SK Energy and Service (SK E&S) has made a cash donation of USD 20,000 as relief assistance to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Korea.

Meanwhile, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is also expediting the process to deliver humanitarian assistance worth of USD 300,000 (comprising family tents, blankets and tarpaulins) which the Korean Government pledged to provide to Sri Lanka following the disaster.

