Marriott, Hyatt Inspect Sri Lanka Land for 200-Room Hotels Each

Posted on by 1 Comment

Marriott International Inc., the
biggest U.S. hotelier, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) inspected land in
Sri Lanka’s southern district of Hambantota to build 200-room
hotels each, Nalaka Godahewa, chairman of the Tourism
Development Authority said today.

Sri Lanka has included these two properties in a “sports
city” plan as part of its bid to host the 2018 Commonwealth
Games, Godahewa said in a telephone interview.

To contact the reporter on this story:
Anusha Ondaatjie in Colombo at
anushao@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Hari Govind at
hgovind@bloomberg.net

.

One thought on “Marriott, Hyatt Inspect Sri Lanka Land for 200-Room Hotels Each

Leave a Reply