Marriott, Hyatt Inspect Sri Lanka Land for 200-Room Hotels Each

Marriott International Inc., the
biggest U.S. hotelier, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) inspected land in
Sri Lanka’s southern district of Hambantota to build 200-room
hotels each, Nalaka Godahewa, chairman of the Tourism
Development Authority said today.
Sri Lanka has included these two properties in a “sports
city” plan as part of its bid to host the 2018 Commonwealth
Games, Godahewa said in a telephone interview.
