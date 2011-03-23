Marriott, Hyatt Inspect Sri Lanka Land for 200-Room Hotels Each

Marriott International Inc., the

biggest U.S. hotelier, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) inspected land in

Sri Lanka’s southern district of Hambantota to build 200-room

hotels each, Nalaka Godahewa, chairman of the Tourism

Development Authority said today.

Sri Lanka has included these two properties in a “sports

city” plan as part of its bid to host the 2018 Commonwealth

Games, Godahewa said in a telephone interview.

