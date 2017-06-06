Sri Lanka named Asia’s leading destination 2017

June 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka showing its prestige as a tourist destination has claimed the titles of Asia’s Leading Destination 2017 and Asia’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2017 over the weekend.

At the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia 2017 held in Shanghai on 4th June Sri Lanka took the title of Asia’s Leading Destination this year reflecting the country’s tourism services and tourist attractions

The country also won the title of Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2017 for the region, beating China, India, Japan, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam.

The prestigious gala event Hosted by the luxury Grand Kempinski Hotel in Shanghai, was attended by 250 hospitality leaders from across the regions.

Sri Lanka Tourism’s latest win for the tourism sector indicates that Sri Lanka is emerging as a widely popular destination among tourists for its vivid attractions including beaches, wildlife safaris and rich and ancient cultural heritage.

Along with its native land mammals – elephants, leopards and wild buffalos – the island’s marine surroundings make the destination one of the best for whale and dolphin watching.

Sri Lanka is also known among thrill-seekers for offering top-notch surfing and diving experiences, jungle treks, hikes and elephant-riding and rock-climbing adventures.

In addition Sri Lanka’s national carrier SriLankan Airlines was recognized as Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline 2017 and Casa Colombo won the title of Asia’s Leading Design Hotel 2017.

Winners are based on an online voting process cast by industry leaders and travel professionals.

