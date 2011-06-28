Sri Lanka President inspects new national performance theater built with Chinese funds

June 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa inspected the newly constructed National Performance Theatre constructed in the old Colombo Municipal Council grounds at Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha in Colombo Monday (27).

The five-storied modern theater, built on a model similar to the Lotus Pond of Polonnaruwa, was constructed with the expertise from China.





The main theatre has seating a capacity for 1,288 spectators and an open theater is on the top floor.

The Chinese engineers carried out the construction screened a documentary to the President showing construction activities of the building from the inception.

The project at a cost of 3.08 billion rupees was 40 percent funded by China.

External Affairs Minister, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Cultural Affairs Minister P.B. Ekanayaka, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms. Yang Xiuping, Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunga, President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath, and the Permanent Representative to the UN Palitha Kohona were also present at the occasion.

(Photos by Chandana Perera)