Sri Lankan government sets aside land for mega development projects in the Eastern Province

May 29, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka is to set aside over 10,000 acres of land in the Eastern Province for a mega development project.

The land that has been identified from state-owned abandoned lands is to be used to set up star class hotels, industries, and agricultural projects.

Lands Reforms Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa has told the media that the government was checking the ownership of the lands.

The lands are to be leased out to investors on a 30 to 99 year lease.

According to officials from the Land Reforms Commission, a 400 acre-land bordering the Batticaloa lagoon in Kalawanchchikudy has been identified to be used for the development projects.

Chief Executive Director of the Lands Reforms Commission, Hariguptha Rohanadeera has said this land would be for the establishment of five to seven star hotels.