U.S. Green Card Lottery 2013 application process begins today

Oct 04, Colombo: The United States Embassy in Colombo announced that the 2013 Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery Program, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery, will be accepting on-line applications starting on today.

The lottery registration period will be open from October 4, 2011 to November 5, 2011.

Individuals wishing to participate in the visa lottery are strongly urged to apply early to avoid any possible delays. An applicant may only register once; more than one entry will result in automatic disqualification.

The Embassy alerts the applicants that the U.S. Government does not employ anyone outside to operate the visa lottery program. Any companies or intermediaries who offer assistance to prepare Diversity Visa applications do so without the authority or consent of the U.S. Government, it says.

The applicants are warned against persons or companies making claims of affiliation with the U.S. Government or promising improved odds of selection.

The Diversity Visa Lottery allows 50,000 randomly selected applicants born in a qualified country such as Sri Lanka an opportunity to legally live and work or study in the United States each year. They are required to meet either an educational or work experience qualification.

For more information visit U.S. Embassy Colombo’s website at:srilanka.usembassy.gov/visas/diversity-visa-lottery-program.html.