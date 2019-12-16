Annual Sri Pada pilgrim season in Sri Lanka begins from 15th December

Dec 11, Colombo: The annual Sri Pada pilgrim season, which begins from the Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day, began at an auspicious time this morning for the 2019 – 2020 season.

A series of religious activities to mark the beginning of the season were held at the Sri Pada Raja Maha Viharaya temple in Galpoththaawala, Pelmadulla yesterday. The program was organized by the Sri Pada Vandana Pooja Committee under the guidance of Sri Padastanadhipathi and Chancellor of Uva-Wellassa Univerity, Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Maha Nayaka Thera.

Three processions, carrying the sacred casket of Relics of the Buddha, sacred objects, and the statue of God Saman from the Temple to the Sri Pada maluwa on Balangoda Road, Sri Palabaddala Road and Hatton Road reached the upper precincts of Sri Pada early morning today.

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara said that all arrangements have been made to provide conveniences to the devotees coming from all parts of the country.

Police have also launched a special security program for the pilgrims. Police have taken steps to deploy police dogs with special police teams to apprehend persons arriving in Sri Pada Pilgrimage with drugs.

Sri Pada, also known as Adam’s Peak has been proclaimed as a world heritage site by the UNESCO.

Hundreds of thousands of local and foreign devotees belonged to all four major religions – Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, and Muslims- trek to the summit of the 7,359 ft high sacred mountain each year during the season.

Sri Pada pilgrim season will end on Wesak Poya Day in May 2020.