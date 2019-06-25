Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez promotes Sri Lanka tourism

Speaking at the promotional event in Mumbai Monday, the Bollywood star said despite the terror attack which took place in April, Sri Lanka is still a paradise isle and safe to travel to and urged the Indian tourists to visit the country.

June 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau along with the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) and national carrier SriLankan Airlines unveiled a total of 15 special promotional packages to Indian travel trade in Mumbai with a guest appearance by Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Sri Lanka is my homeland. I have spent some of my most beautiful and fondest memories and holidays over there. Sri Lanka is absolutely safe to go back right now. And we really would love your support for Sri Lanka.”

“Sri Lanka tourism is something that I always try to encourage, I always try to promote because I am extremely attached and very fond of my homeland. So, it’s important in time like this, at time of distress.”