Bombs exploded Churches and 5 star hotels in Sri Lanka scores dead and Injured

Apr 21 2019, Colombo: A dark day in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday bomb explosions witnessed at several churches outside Colombo and five-star hotels in Sri Lankan capital Colombo over 138 Including 9 foreigners have been killed and over 560 have suffered injuries.

Bomb blasts occurred in five places including St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, St. Anthony’s Church in Negombo and at St. Sebestian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana, the Police Media Unit said.

Hotels that have been attached are Kingsbury, Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand Hotels in Colombo.

The bombs have gone off at the same time in all the churches at around 8:45 am local time, according to reports.

Minister Harsha de Silva said there were many casualties including foreigners.

The injured are being rushed to the Colombo National Hospital. More than 80 people have been hospitalized, the reports say. Another explosion have been reported from the Zion Church in Batticaloa.

Sri Lanka Police meanwhile, requested the public to refrain from visiting blasts sites and remain calm and assist the Police in maintaining Law and Order.

The police reminded the public that spreading rumors and inaccurate news is legally punishable crime asked the people to refrain from stirring communal violence.

In a statement, the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo said that the hotel’s Table One cafe was hit just after 9 a.m local time. The hotel is popular with foreign tourists and the country’s business community.

“We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide our fullest assistance and support to the affected staff and guests,” said the hotel.



Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the blasts.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong,” he said on Twitter. “The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

The country’s authorities had convened an emergency meeting involving the heads of the army, air force and navy, according to Sri Lanka’s economic reforms minister, Harsha de Silva.



He said on Twitter that all emergency steps had been taken and that the group would issue a statement on the blasts.