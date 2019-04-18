Sri Lanka to offer free visas to tourists from 30 countries

Posted on by Leave a comment

Sri Lanka aims to boost its tourism efforts by giving away free visas to travelers from more than 30 countries.

The small island nation off southern India will offer the promotion starting May 1 to travelers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, according to Lonely Planet and The Independent.

The average U.S. tourist stands to save between $20 and $40 in visa fees, Lonely Planet says.

The free-visa period initially will run for six months to help bolster tourism during the off-peak season – the Yala monsoon runs from May to August – but if successful, Sri Lanka may extend the free visas to tourists from other countries or make the arrangement permanent.

Sri Lanka saw 2.1 million tourists in 2017, according to the nation’s Tourism Development Authority. Tourism numbers have been on the upswing since the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009.

More about this:

  1. Sri Lanka to issue visas for visitors online May 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka Department of Immigration and Emigration is making arrangements to issue visas over the...
  2. Over 60,000 tourists visited Sri Lanka in first 16 days of January Jan 18, Colombo: Within the first 16 days of the new year 60,989 tourists have arrived in Sri...
  3. 2 Million tourists thanks to SriLankan Airlines’ codeshare partnerships Jan 10, Colombo: The smooth functioning of SriLankan Airlines’ codeshare partnerships in the Western and Central European region...
  4. Tourists to Sri Lanka increase by 67% in April from a year ago May 12, Colombo: Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka increased by 67 percent in April this year in comparison...
  5. Two Sri Lankans arrested for false visa applications to UK Aug 05, Colombo: Two Sri Lankan visa applicants have been arrested in the last two weeks for using...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.