Who is National Thowheeth Jama’ath Sri Lanka

The horrible 6 blasts on Ester Sunday in Sri Lanka have reminded the island nation of the past decades troubled Sri Lanka, which many had already forgotten.

It is know that Police chief was warned by the Indian Intelligence agencies that such attacks might happen on Ester Sunday.

The National Thowheeth Jama’ath is an unknown terrorist outfit possibly inspired by an Indian Muslim organisation called Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath or an other organisation of Sri Lanka called Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamath (SLTJ) with wich NTJ has saperated in 2016 according to wikipedia.

The National Thowheeth Jama’ath or NTJ was unknown before the Sunday blasts. Only after the blasts some corners in the Island have spoken about it but the organisation it self has not opened its mount. We still do not know their leaders names and their where-abouts.

It is quite interesting to note that there were 6 attacks 6 Indian nationals were in the causalities and the prior info was given by India. This is certainly a point to ponder what exactly was the reason behind this atrocity and what did the attackers wanted beside creating unrest and uncertainty in the country